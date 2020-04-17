Mildred I. Eastin Paden
DECATUR — Mildred I. (Eastin) Paden, 86, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Private family services will be held with burial in Graceland Cemetery. Services are being provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center. View the complete obituary at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

