May 11, 1933 - Sept. 11, 2023

Mildred J. Koehler (Anstoetter), passed away peacefully in her home Monday evening, September 11, 2023.

Milly loved her family - both immediate and extended - her many friends through the Decatur Elks, and her neighbors. Her strong faith was evident to anyone who knew her. Milly was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bears, and the fighting Illini.

Born May 11, 1933, Milly lived the rural life with her nine siblings in the Epworth, IA, area. She met and married the love of her life, Kenneth L. Koehler on February 6, 1960. They raised four children: Dennis of Noblesville IN, Kim Cousin of Kankakee IL, Keith (Debra) of Kankakee IL, and John of Gravois Mills, MO.

Grandma loved her grandchildren: Elizabeth Cousin, Nicole, Nathon, Ashley (Cameron) Lanting, Julia, Michelle (Ryan) Powell, Andrew (Meredith) Mueller, Grant (Hollie), Jack, and Lydia.

She also enjoyed her great-grandchildren: Samuel, Maxwell, Georgia (Michelle); Julianna (Elizabeth); and Roy (Ashley).

Milly is survived by four sisters-in-law: Marilyn Koehler, Joan Anstoetter, Shirley Anstoetter-Maiers, Monie Anstoetter; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Preceding Milly in death are her parents, Ben and Lidwina Anstoetter; her several siblings and their spouses.

Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, September 18, 2023, with Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes. Immediately following mass, a graveside ceremony will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL. A luncheon will be served at the Decatur Elks #401 at 2210 Hickory St.

Donations may be sent to either Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur, IL; or Uplifted Care (Hospice), Kankakee, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.