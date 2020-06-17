DECATUR — Mildred Lee Ballard, 97, of Decatur, passed from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
She was born July 28, 1922, in Tiptonville, TN, the daughter of Odus and Jane (Palmer) Mathis. A homemaker, Mildred was an active member of New Salem Baptist Church. She was a member of the Mother's Board, Usher Board, Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the missionary leader Naomi Circle. She married Robert Ballard and they enjoyed 63 plus years of marriage before he passed away on February 27, 2008.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Bernice Ballard; sisters and brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ronnie Ballard, Shela M. Ballard and Michael Ballard all of Decatur; Shiela A. Jennings of Lincolnton, NC; Janie Ballard of Detroit, MI; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Private homegoing services to celebrate her life will be at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur, IL.Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.