× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mildred Lee Ballard, 97, of Decatur, passed from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

She was born July 28, 1922, in Tiptonville, TN, the daughter of Odus and Jane (Palmer) Mathis. A homemaker, Mildred was an active member of New Salem Baptist Church. She was a member of the Mother's Board, Usher Board, Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the missionary leader Naomi Circle. She married Robert Ballard and they enjoyed 63 plus years of marriage before he passed away on February 27, 2008.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Bernice Ballard; sisters and brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ronnie Ballard, Shela M. Ballard and Michael Ballard all of Decatur; Shiela A. Jennings of Lincolnton, NC; Janie Ballard of Detroit, MI; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

Private homegoing services to celebrate her life will be at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur, IL.Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.