March 5, 1925 - Feb. 3, 2023
DECATUR — Mildred Lois Lee, 97, of Decatur, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023.
Mildred was born March 5, 1925, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Theodore R. and Mildred E. (Hockaday) Saltsgaver. Mildred was a homemaker who worked as an operator for Illinois Bell for a time. She loved to go antiquing with her husband Robert Edward Lee whom she married on November 27, 1941, in Champaign, IL. Mildred also enjoyed being part of a sewing club as well as a Bunko club.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kay Witt; and husband, Robert on June 13, 1986.
Surviving are her daughters: Myra Gentry (fiance, Keith Mansfield) of Decatur, and Rhonda Glor (husband, Paul) of SC; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
