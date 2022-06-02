Mildred Louise Anderson

Feb. 27, 1924 - May 6, 2022

Mildred "Millie" Louise (Cearlock) Anderson was born on February 27, 1924, in Ramsey, IL, and peacefully passed on May 6, 2022, at the age of 98, in Mesa, AZ.

Millie was born to Clifford and Reta (Wilson) Cearlock in Ramsey, IL. She married Merrill (Andy) Anderson in 1948. The celebrated 50 wonderful years together, and had one daughter.

Millie graduated from Moweaqua High School and then worked at State Farm in Bloomington, IL, and also at the Decatur Signal Depot, before becoming a full time homemaker.

She retired to Mesa, Arizona, full time in 1999, and enjoyed many new friendships and travels during her 23-years there. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan for years, but eventually transferred her love of baseball to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and rarely missed watching a game on TV.

A private family graveside burial was conducted at Graceland Fairlawn on May 16, in Decatur.

Millie was predeceased by her parents; her husband; brother, Paul Jr. Cearlock; and sisters: Lyla Jean Hughes and Shirley Fulk.

Surviving family include her son-in-law and daughter, Tom and Linda Spina of Mesa, AZ; her grandchildren: Janine Pelekoudas, Dave Spina, and Annette Conley; five great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be shared to tjspina@gmail.com.