DECATUR — Mildred Louise Ashenfelter, 92, of Decatur, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.

Mildred was born July 25, 1927 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Oliver Bowers and Ada Mae (Merris) Abraham. She was a LPN and member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Mildred loved to sew. She married Howard Wayne Ashenfelter June 3, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2006.

Mildred is survived by her children Dan Ashenfelter and Sherilyn Holohan, furry friends Abby and Sadie, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Evelyn Williamson, brothers Merle, Michael, and Bruce Bowers, son Alan Ashenfelter, and daughter Tami Ashenfelter.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 in Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

120 E South St

Cerro Gordo, IL 61818

