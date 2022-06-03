Jan. 4, 1928 - May 31, 2022

NIANTIC — Mildred Louise Eckhart, 94, of Niantic, passed away at Hickory Point Christian Village on May 31, 2022.

A Graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. Memorials in Mildred's honor can be made to the Niantic Christian Church.

Mildred was born on January 4, 1928, in Niantic, IL, along with her twin brother Marshall, to Walter and Julia (Bruce) Stahl. She married Richard Eckhart on July 5, 1953. He preceded her in death.

Mildred worked as a telephone operator for the Power Company and as a school bus driver for the Niantic-Harristown School District. She was an avid gardener her entire life, a diehard St. Louis Cardinal fan and thoroughly enjoyed collecting and selling antiques with Richard.

She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Dawn) Eckhart of Katy, TX, and Craig (Ginny) Eckhart of Riverton, IL. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

