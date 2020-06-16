Mildred M. Kruse

She married H. Richard Kruse, her high school sweetheart on January 16, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1988. Milly graduated from Mt. Zion High School and was a member and past deacon of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. As an entrepreneur she ran her own antique business in Dalton City for many years and enjoyed the family farm and the great success her family built in the purebred sheep business exhibiting and selling sheep coast to coast including Canada and Mexico. Surviving as her legacy are her children David (Ellen) Kruse of Shelbyville, Teresa Kruse of rural Decatur, and Steven (Bonnie) Kruse of Effingham, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Landis of Argenta.