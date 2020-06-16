Mildred M. Kruse

DECATUR — Mildred M. “Milly” Kruse, of rural Decatur, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth at the age of 96.
Milly was born July 10, 1923 in Moweaqua, Illinois the daughter of James and Marie (McQuality) Stringer.
She married H. Richard Kruse, her high school sweetheart on January 16, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1988. Milly graduated from Mt. Zion High School and was a member and past deacon of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. As an entrepreneur she ran her own antique business in Dalton City for many years and enjoyed the family farm and the great success her family built in the purebred sheep business exhibiting and selling sheep coast to coast including Canada and Mexico. Surviving as her legacy are her children David (Ellen) Kruse of Shelbyville, Teresa Kruse of rural Decatur, and Steven (Bonnie) Kruse of Effingham, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Landis of Argenta.
Milly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Thomas Stringer.
Milly was the rock in the Kruse family and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private family services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion.
Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
