DECATUR — Mildred Mae Xanders, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 3, with visitation from 10:00 a.m., until service time, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials in Mildred's honor may be given to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Mildred was born April 20, 1930, in Waverly, IL, daughter of Wesley H. and Ada Rosella (Edwards) Miller. She married Joseph E. Xanders April 30, 1949 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death March 7, 2009.

Mildred was a member of Salem Baptist Church, Eastern Star, Home Extension, and volunteered at the Rock Springs Center. She enjoyed playing Bunco, reading and sewing.

Surviving are her children: Debb Lanham and husband Richard of Long Creek, IL, Lynnette Hullinger and husband Dana of South Haven, MI, and Joseph S. Xanders and wife Margaret of Cape Canaveral, FL; grandchildren: Taylor Xanders of Kalamazoo, MI, Cuan Hughes and wife Kerry of Pana, IL, Brynne Parenti and husband Paul of Harristown, IL, Amanda Gucich and husband Doug of Portage, MI; great-grandchildren: Aerielle Hughes of Long Creek, IL, Joseph Gucich, Issac Gucich, both of Portage, MI, and Parker Parenti of Harristown, IL.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.

