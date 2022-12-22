 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mildred Pauline Wendler

Jan. 29, 1935 - Dec. 21, 2022

LOVINGTON — Mildred Pauline Wendler, 87, of Lovington, IL, passed away at 2:40 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Lovington, IL.

Mildred was born on January 29, 1935, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Howard C. Worth and Martha L. (Bender) Worth.

She worked for 12 years at Conrad Hilton in Chicago, IL, 20 years at Borden Chemicals and 15 years at the Holiday Inn in Decatur, IL. Mildred loved to read, loved watching NCIS, loved taking care of others, especially her grandkids, and always made sure everyone in the family was fed.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Worth and wife Susan of Sarasota, FL; son-in-law, Fred Manuel of Lovington, IL. Three grandchildren: Stephanie Harris and companion, Jeremy Clark of Lovington, IL, Steven Harris and wife, Samantha of Lovington, IL, and Chris Manuel and wife Lindsey of Sullivan, IL; great-grandchildren: Steven Jr., Aiden, Raylan, Roxanne, Colton, Avery, Jackson and Oliver.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kimberly Manuel; and one brother, David Worth.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be made at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

