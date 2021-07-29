DECATUR — Mildred "Ruth" Auerswald, 79, of Decatur passed away on July 27, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice home in Peoria.

Ruth was born on October 10, 1941 to the late Jack and Ruth Mildred Taylor, growing up in Collingswood, New Jersey with her brother, Thomas Taylor. She married in 1962.

Throughout her life, Ruth's focus was always on serving her family and community, leading multiple philanthropic projects in New Jersey, Bolingbrook, and Decatur. She traveled around the world with her family, living in locations like the Philippines. She dearly loved people and getting to know them, relishing every opportunity to learn about a new culture.

She was a member of Lampstand Presbyterian Church and participated in multiple women's groups throughout the community—most recently weaving over 50 hats for area children. She continued to travel enjoying cruises, European adventures, and Timi Tour trips with her son, Ronald. She also loved catering (including running her catering business), serving as a foster mom, creating porcelain dolls, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and finding an amazing deal at a flea market or secondhand store. She never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ruth leaves behind five children: Ronald Auerswald, Karin (Brad) Dyer, Eric (Carolyn) Auerswald, Glen (Erin) Auerswald, and Heather (Bradd) Stewart; and five grandchildren: Courtney Poling, Ashton (Paige) Auerswald, Brandon Auerswald, Clayton Smith, and Meadow Stewart.

A funeral service in remembrance of Ruth will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. The family will greet relatives and friends at the visitation on August 2, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will be for family only.

Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to the New Testament Church of Decatur, 317 W. Decatur St., Decatur, IL, 62522.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Saint Mary's Hospital in Decatur and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria for their love and care.