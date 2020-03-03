DECATUR — Mildred Ruth Evans, nee Long, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 100.
Born July 16, 1919 in Macon County, she was a lifelong resident of Decatur.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from noon until 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Prairie Avenue Christian Church.
She and Raymond Ralph Evans eloped and were married on October 22, 1936 in Rockville, IN. They enjoyed 77 years together before his death on January 27, 2014.
Surviving are her daughter Jean Ann Duckworth of Decatur; grandchildren, Jacqueline McQuality of Forsyth, James (Rhonda) Duckworth of Union, KY, Jeffrey (Rita) Duckworth of Fairview Heights, great-grandchildren Mitchell (Amanda) Duckworth, Sean (Krystal) Duckworth, Brittany (Trevor) Wilson, Jacoby (Macklin) Andrick, Katie Russell (Kody Downes), Hunter Russell, great-great-grandchildren Jack, Luke, Haven, Kennedy, Parker, Brooks, and Avett.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; her parents, W.R. Long Sr. and Ruth (Fombelle) Long; a son, James Raymond Evans; son-in-law, Russell Larry Duckworth; brother and sister-in-law, W.R. (Russell) Long, Jr. and Annabelle Long, and sister and brother-in-law, Helen Lucille and Louis Corman.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
