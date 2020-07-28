× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mildred Turner Gonzalez, 93, of Decatur passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, July 30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Millie's honor may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 W Decatur St., Decatur, IL 62522; The Robert G. Turner Scholarship Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Macon County, 101 S Main St #400, Decatur, IL 62523; or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.

Mildred Ruth was born March 5, 1927 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Irving Louis and Melissa (Hunt) Johnson. She is a graduate of South Haven (Michigan) High School, North Park Junior College , Chicago, and earned a Bachelor's of Music Education at Augustana College, Rock Island. She married Robert G. Turner in 1951. He preceded her in death. She married Rudy Gonzalez in 1994.