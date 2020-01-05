DECATUR -- Mildred Virginia Hicks, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 1, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Mildred was born May 5, 1927 in Ramsey, IL, the daughter of John Alfred and Sarah Frances (Dilbeck) Eller. Mildred married Clyde E. Hicks on November 10, 1944 in Fayette County. He preceded her in death August 3, 2007. She was a computer programmer and operated her own business, Millie Hicks Real Estate. She loved education and loved going to college classes. She earned degrees from ISU, Sangamon State University and Richland Community College. Mildred enjoyed bowling and golfing and was a member of the women's area Senior League. She had a love for traveling and has visited many splendored areas.
Surviving are her daughter, Rose Anna Crawley (Larry ) of Dalton City; brother, Clifford Eller (Georgie) of Nokomis, IL; sisters; Edith Petska of Pana, IL, Evelyn Stevenson of Nokomis, IL; grandchildren, Diana Cloyd (Ron), Vickie Epperson (Danny), Darlene Miller, Laura Kline (Eric), Lisa Simpson (Terry); 12 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, sons, Larry D. Hicks, Steven Hicks; brothers, Carl, Roy, Arthur and Merle Eller and sister, Madge Ray.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Donor Choice and Richland Community College Foundation. Condolences may be left to Mildred's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
