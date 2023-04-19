Jan. 1, 1933 - April 16, 2023

DECATUR — Miles D. "Don" West, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:22 a.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, in his residence.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Don was born January 1, 1933, in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the son of Miles F. and Eva (Eakle) West. He had retired as a truck driver in the Macon County area. Don had served his country in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran. He married Vesta West. She preceded him in death in 2006.

Surviving is his daughter, Debra Pare of Long Creek; son, Roger West (Katerie Gladdys) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren: Rex Pare (Danielle), Denise Alexander, and Miles West; great-grandchildren: Cruz Alexander, Grant Pare, Gavin Pare, Raya Alexander, Jagger Alexander, and Dylan Zilz.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son-in-law, Darrell Pare, four brothers and one sister.