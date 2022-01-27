 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miley E. Palmer

  • 0
Miley E. Palmer

DECATUR — Miley E. Palmer, 84, of Decatur, died on January 24, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

His funeral service will be held February 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation preceding from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Decatur.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News