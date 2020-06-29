× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Milton Androff, 83, of Decatur passed away June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 30, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Milton's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Milton was born October 24, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Christ and Mary (Nyers) Androff. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Milton married Barbara Young on December 26, 1957 in St. Louis. He worked in sales and was a terminal manager for Roadway Express, retiring after 35 years. Milton enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, playing cards and listening to rock and roll and country music. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; sons, Keith (Amy) Androff of McKinney, TX, and Dan (Kelli) Androff of Decatur; daughter, Kelly (Tim) Perry of Morton; grandchildren, Adam Androff of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela (Ted) Duffy of Dallas, TX, Amanda Plast of Austin, TX , Eric Androff of Amarillo, TX ,Dirk Androff, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Nathan Good of Kansas City, KS, Cassidy Androff of Wichita, KS, Sarah (Bryan) Lowery of Bartonville, and Nathan Perry of Washington; great-grandchildren, Rubie, Sydney, and Gracen.