DECATUR - Milton Androff, 83, of Decatur passed away June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 30, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Milton's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Milton was born October 24, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Christ and Mary (Nyers) Androff. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Milton married Barbara Young on December 26, 1957 in St. Louis. He worked in sales and was a terminal manager for Roadway Express, retiring after 35 years. Milton enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, playing cards and listening to rock and roll and country music. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; sons, Keith (Amy) Androff of McKinney, TX, and Dan (Kelli) Androff of Decatur; daughter, Kelly (Tim) Perry of Morton; grandchildren, Adam Androff of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela (Ted) Duffy of Dallas, TX, Amanda Plast of Austin, TX , Eric Androff of Amarillo, TX ,Dirk Androff, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Nathan Good of Kansas City, KS, Cassidy Androff of Wichita, KS, Sarah (Bryan) Lowery of Bartonville, and Nathan Perry of Washington; great-grandchildren, Rubie, Sydney, and Gracen.
Milton is also survived by his sister, Virginia Scheiter of St. Louis, MO.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dirk Steven Androff; brothers, James, Louis, Joseph and Robert Androff; and sisters, Dorothy and Mary Lou.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.