Mitchell D. Ryherd

Mitch was born July 31, 1960 in Mt. Zion the son of M.J. and Frances (Jendry) Ryherd. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He spent thirty-five years in retail management and convenience stores. His work ethic was unparalleled. He was generous, kind and always went above and beyond with family, friends, and coworkers. He was always willing to help anyone in need.