DECATUR — Morris L. McCain, 79, of Decatur, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born November 13, 1940, in Vandalia, the son of Clayton and Mary (Boaz) McCain. He married Marjorie E. “Marge” Hipsher in Vandalia, IL.

Morris was a U.S. Army veteran and attended First Free Will Baptist Church. He worked in various departments at Caterpillar and was a UAW member for 40 plus years before retiring. He was an avid sports fan, coached traveling baseball leagues, and rooted for University of Illinois football and basketball, Cardinal baseball, and prep athletics, especially where his kids and grandkids were participating. He loved talking to his grandchildren and enjoyed hearing about their accomplishments. He will be missed greatly.

Preceding him in death are his parents, grandson, Kyle McCain, three sisters and three brothers. Surviving is his wife, Marge of Decatur; children: Scott (Charlotte) McCain of Pittsboro, Indiana, Randy McCain of Manito, and Angie (Randy) Grigg of Decatur; grandchildren: Travis, Erica, Andrew, and Jordan; nieces, nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held with burial in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to The Indiana Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

