THOMASTON, Georgia — Mrs. Iva Erlene Shobe, 71 of Thomaston, GA died May 22, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice In Griffin, GA.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12 Noon at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Shobe was born December 12, 1949, in Upson Co. GA to the late Willie Earl and Louise Winkles Garner. She served in the United States Navy and lived in Decatur, IL for 27 years where she drove a school bus for the Mt. Zion School district and worked at Taylor Pharmaceuticals. Mrs. Shobe later moved back to Thomaston where she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and worked at Upson Regional Medical Center as a Pharmacy Tech for 22 years.

Mrs. Shobe was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Edward Shobe.