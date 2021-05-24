THOMASTON, Georgia — Mrs. Iva Erlene Shobe, 71 of Thomaston, GA died May 22, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice In Griffin, GA.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12 Noon at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Shobe was born December 12, 1949, in Upson Co. GA to the late Willie Earl and Louise Winkles Garner. She served in the United States Navy and lived in Decatur, IL for 27 years where she drove a school bus for the Mt. Zion School district and worked at Taylor Pharmaceuticals. Mrs. Shobe later moved back to Thomaston where she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and worked at Upson Regional Medical Center as a Pharmacy Tech for 22 years.
Mrs. Shobe was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Edward Shobe.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Michelle Ater, and her husband Christopher of Port Charlotte, FL; a son, Rusty Edward Shobe, and his wife Amber of Decatur, IL; sisters, Connie Brown and her husband Steve of Thomaston and Dianne Harpe and her husband Jeff of Sharpsburg, GA; grandchildren: Ryder, Randi and Lilianna Shobe; nieces, Allison Bennett, Ashley Rickman, and Payton Hand; a nephew, Nathan Harpe.
Those desiring may make memorials to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1165 Hannahs Mill Rd., Thomaston, GA 30286.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.