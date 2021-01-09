MOUNT ZION — Mrs. Norma W. (Roskin) Steers, 96, of Mount Zion, Illinois, formerly of Pittsfield and El Dara, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Mount Zion, Illinois.

She was born July 9, 1924, in Tarrytown, New York, to Abraham and Shirley (Blumenblatt) Roskin. They preceded her in death.

She met the love of her life Glen Dale Steers at a USO dance in New York. They were married on July 27, 1945, in New York. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1980.

She is survived by two sons: Bob (Judy) Steers of Barry, IL and Don (Jennifer) Steers of Mt. Zion, IL; one daughter, Karen (Jack) Weitzman of Estes Park, CO; grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her brother and her sister-in-law Howard and Ingrid Roskin.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Memorials are suggested to the Activity Department of Heritage Manor in Mt. Zion, IL.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.

