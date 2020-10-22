SPRINGFIELD — Mrs. Rosie Lee (Holmes) Crocker, age 76 earned her Heavenly wings and departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 surrounded by her Family and Loved ones. Rose was born July 22, 1944, in Sunflower MS, the daughter of T.C. Holmes and Louise Randle Holmes.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 PM, Monday October 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials in Rose's honor may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave, Springfield, IL 62703.

Rose was God fearing, caring and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was also affectionately known as "Honey" by her closest family. Rose loved to travel, make picture collages and spend time with family and friends. She also had a special love of horses.

She had a strong work ethic and worked briefly at Lynn & Fink Cosmetics and Lincoln Developmental Center. Rose was certified by the State of IL and earning the title of Supervisor respectfully at Sunnyside Center. She was a dedicated employee of 38 years at the Adolf Meyer Zone Center. Rose was very passionate about her work with the developmentally disabled and had an impact on everyone that she encountered.