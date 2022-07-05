July 8, 1936 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — MSgt Hubert M. Welch, of Decatur, USAF, Ret. was Promoted to Glory on June 30, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease. He passed peacefully in his home.

Hubert was born on July 8, 1936, in Scottsburg, IN, to his parents Jeffery and Lucille Welch. He was a member of the Salvation Army playing in the band and serving as the Young People's Sergeant-Major in his early years. When he was 18 years old, Hubert graduated high school and joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1976 in Korea, Okinawa, Johnston Island, Italy and all over the United States. His career included being a Jet Engine Mechanic, Missile Systems Maintenance Supervisor and Communications Manager.

He married Vivian Roberta (Robey) Johnson on May 22,1956, and had five children. Last year the family was able to come together to celebrate their 65th anniversary.

After 22 years in the United States Air Force, Hubert took his family and settled in Decatur, IL. He worked at Bridgestone/Firestone as a Maintenance Supervisor and Foreman and retired after 20 years.

Hubert enjoyed woodworking, remodeling his home, working in his yard, doing puzzles as big as 18,000 pieces, and in later years kept his mind sharp by doing Sudokus. Hubert had an amazing talent to fix anything. He was rarely stumped when something needed repaired.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Roberta, son Jeff (Kim) Welch of North Carolina; daughters: Sherry (Mike) Johnson of Florida, Brenda (Mark) Smith of Forsyth, Tammy (Ray) Stewart of Georgia, and Gina (Christian) Coady of Decatur; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Upon hearing of his grandpa's death, ten-year-old Joshua said, with tears in his eyes, "Even though I'm sad I know Grandpa is not in pain anymore, because there is no pain in heaven. Remember this isn't goodbye, it's just see you later for now. We will see him again."

There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July 8, 2022. Location for both of this will be at Central Baptist Church, 1275 Mt Gilead Rd, Decatur, IL, 62521. Hubert will be buried with military honors at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

