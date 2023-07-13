Nov. 8, 1932 - July 10, 2023

DECATUR — Murle Frances Priddy, at 90 years old, moved from her earthly body to her heavenly home on July 10, 2023, being greeted by her Savior Jesus, daughter Debbie, her parents, her sisters, family, and many precious friends. She died peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Fran was born on November 8, 1932, to Ralph and Dossie Gardner in Tupelo, AR. She was raised in McCrory, AR, along with her three sisters.

Fran later married Sanford J. Priddy on August 3, 1954, and would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this coming August. Most of their married life was spent in 29 Palms, CA, where they raised two daughters.

After the passing of their daughter Debbie, Sanford and Fran moved to Decatur, IL, to be near their daughter Becky and family. For the past ten years, Fran enjoyed watching her grandson Garrett play sports, being near her granddaughter Hannah; and precious new friendships.

For all who knew and loved Fran, it was evident that her life was a living testimony to Jesus as seen in her service to others: teaching first-grade Sunday School for 35 years, preparing hundreds of hospitality meals for others, sending hundreds of encouraging cards, and serving in Women's Ministry and Bible Study. She was gracious and kind to every person she met, and her infectious smile touched so many lives over the years, all for the glory of God. Fran demonstrated to others they were loved and cherished. Her pride and joy were her husband, her daughters, and their families. She was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. She modeled devotion, faithfulness, and unconditional love.

Fran will be dearly missed, but the legacy she leaves behind will be forever. Her soul may be gone from this earth, but her influence in our lives is still very present. We rejoice in the fact that one day we will see her again.

Fran leaves behind her husband, Sanford J. Priddy; her daughter, Becky Guske (Chris); her grandchildren: Hannah Crabb (Jordan) and Garrett Guske; many nephews/nieces, and so many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in Me will live, even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?" - John 11:25-26