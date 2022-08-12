May 19, 1929 - Aug. 6, 2022

Myke McMahon, 93, was born on May 19, 1929, "Did stuff and died" on August 6, 2022, at her residence in Tilton, IL.

Our beloved Mother, wrote her own obituary, as you see – short and simple. We her children, who love her so very much, feel it lacks the respect and acknowledgement our Dear Mother so deserves. Her accomplishments, abilities, gifts, and her unending love for us, her family, we feel is so much about her that it deserves mentioning. She truly was an exceptional lady and deserves every bit of credit for making it through the toughest times, impacting so many along the way. It is with broken hearts, and the utmost respect, her children, John, Cheryl, Andy, Dudley, and Sandra, share the awesomeness about this special lady, Our Mom.

Let's begin with her HUGE loyalty and selflessness to her family, ENORMOUS heart, and GIVING. She would give whatever she had even when she had nothing to give. LOVE for her kids and just 'kids' of all ages. She mothered many more than her own five, nothing stopped her from mothering their many friends as well. Her GIFT in cooking the most delicious meals from nothing, always ready to add another plate for one or two or more and making them welcome. She was the family "Professional Stain Remover." She "proudly" made all the boys (and Jamie Blair) sports uniforms white as new, only learning in later years to find out the boys' dismay because it "didn't make them look like starters, but bench warmers!"

Gega her favorite name, was her most treasured label, only called by grandkids and great-grandkids. Nothing brought her more joy. Nothing. A close second, would be her 'Aunt Myke' title. Being the Second oldest of ten kids, many that are so dear to her call her by 'Aunt Myke'. To both titles she would respond with a huge smile.

Our hears are broken, we miss her already, but we take with us her greatest gift she gave to us: her Children, her Grandchildren and Great-Grands, which is love, love, love each other!

Her loving children along with their spouses: John and Jodi, Cheryl and Rick Rotramel, Andy and Vicky, Dudley and Cathy, and Sandra and Tim Dial; as well as our brothers from another mother: Mike and Vince Fleck, whom also call her Mom; along with her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart: Jimmy Sardelli, Blair (Van Austin), Heather Sardelli (Alan Naumann), Brittany (Wes Reatherford), Page McMahon, Ashley (Dean Huntley), Piper McMahon, Aly Dial (Brady Sloan), Timothy Brant (Bri Stout), Carrigan McMahon, Tiffany (Matt Gideon), Tabitha (Aaron Pemberton), and Tyler Burris; and her "Greats" that she "loves the MOST!" - Tyler, Brandon, Emma, Ryne, Reegan, Hayleigh, Emma, Bayleigh, Braidyn, Mersadies, Lauren, Josephine, Arden, Elijah, Bentley and Easton.

The family would like to express their sincere and enormous gratitude to the staff at Autumn Fields for their warm, loving care given to our Mom, and the unfading support until the end.

In lieu of flowers, Myke would like it better for you to plant a flower in her memory, especially if they are her favorites which are zinnias and cosmos.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wyanet, IL. Her arrangements were entrusted to her favorite nephew mortician, Jeremy Hall, Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, IL, 200 E. West St. Georgetown, IL, 61846. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos, and videos through her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.