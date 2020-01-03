DECATUR -- Mykela Frances Marie Morstatter, 35, of Latham, gained her wings on December 30, 2019.

Rest in love Angel, until we meet again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Private family services were held. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Mykela Frances Marie Morstatter was born on March 15, 1984, in Decatur.

Surviving Mykela is her son, Jordan Morstatter; daughter, Amber Boehm; son, Keagan Boehm; mother, Laura Boehm of Texas; sister, Nikki (Charles) Beuglet of California; brother Bryon (Heather) Morstatter of Texas; sister Kayla "Koala" (Troy) Tipton of Florida; brother Travis Boehm of Decatur; Heather Conaway of Long Creek; and father Robert Boehm of Decatur; along with many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.

"My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest." - Exodus 33:14

To plant a tree in memory of Mykela Morstatter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0