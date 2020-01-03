DECATUR -- Mykela Frances Marie Morstatter, 35, of Latham, gained her wings on December 30, 2019.
Rest in love Angel, until we meet again.
Private family services were held. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Mykela Frances Marie Morstatter was born on March 15, 1984, in Decatur.
Surviving Mykela is her son, Jordan Morstatter; daughter, Amber Boehm; son, Keagan Boehm; mother, Laura Boehm of Texas; sister, Nikki (Charles) Beuglet of California; brother Bryon (Heather) Morstatter of Texas; sister Kayla "Koala" (Troy) Tipton of Florida; brother Travis Boehm of Decatur; Heather Conaway of Long Creek; and father Robert Boehm of Decatur; along with many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.
"My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest." - Exodus 33:14
