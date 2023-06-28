Jan. 11, 1934 - June 26, 2023
DECATUR — Myla Jo Robertson was born in Decatur on January 11, 1934, to Joseph Holley and Graciu Margueritte (Rogers) O'Dell - one of eight children. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1952, and was a lifelong resident of the Decatur area.
Myla is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; siblings: James, William, Joyce O'Brien, Joseph Jr., Robert; brothers//sisters-in law: Betty O'Dell, George O'Brien, Judy O'Dell, Ed Hooper, Stella Drake; nieces and nephews: Edward Hooper Jr., Cindy O'Dell, Myla Hooper Douglas, William O'Dell Jr; special lifelong friends JR and Pat Steven's.
Myla is survived by her three sons: Bro. Rob, CSV, Roger, Rick (Leslie). Her beloved grandchildren and their families: Holly (Jason), Joey (Lynlee), Jacob, Jordan, Lindsey (Ponce), Tyler (Brandy), and Mason (Kylie); and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Dawson and Wikoff in Mt. Zion, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service.
The family would like to extend special thanks to mom's caregiver Sherri Chandler who provided loving care and companionship during this journey. Also to the staff, especially the CNA's, at the Loft Rehab of Decatur who provided mom dignity and care during this past difficult year.
