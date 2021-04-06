DECATUR - Myra Dee Allston, also known as Mama D, 68, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Myra was born on January 14, 1953, in Brownsville, Tennessee, to Henry Smith and Eva (Jones) Smith. Myra attended Haywood High in Brownsville, Tennessee. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for over 20 years. She was a member of Temple #1 under Pastor John Jewitt III. She was loving, caring, and funny. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the slot machines. Myra was married to her ex-husband, Herbert Stanley Allston, Jr where to this union four children were born: Sheila, Angela, Herbert, and Jennifer Elaine Allston.
Her memories will forever impact the lives of her children: Herbert (Denise) Allston, Jennifer (Ernest) Allston, both of Decatur, Illinois; sisters: Ella Holloway, Elaine (Bobby) Johnson of Decatur and Erma Bobbitt of Brownsville, Tennessee; brothers Charles (Sharon) Smith and Leonard (Gloria) Smith of Decatur, Illinois; grandchildren Amber, Kelly, Raven, Rickia, Ian, Zyshonne, Scyllir, Kierra, Brianna, J'Kyra, Amari, Isaiah, Arion, Aaliyah; a host of great-grandchildren; and special friends: Pam, Brenda, Debbie, and Freda. She was preceded in death by her parents Eva and Henry; Herbert Allston Sr.; daughters: Sheila and Angela; brothers: Robert and Marshall; extended family Jasmine Jarrett; and grandkids: Ernest III, Devyn Jr., and Malik Jr.
Special thanks to Davita staff and Gloria.
Homegoing services for Myra Allston will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
