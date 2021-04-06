DECATUR - Myra Dee Allston, also known as Mama D, 68, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Myra was born on January 14, 1953, in Brownsville, Tennessee, to Henry Smith and Eva (Jones) Smith. Myra attended Haywood High in Brownsville, Tennessee. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for over 20 years. She was a member of Temple #1 under Pastor John Jewitt III. She was loving, caring, and funny. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the slot machines. Myra was married to her ex-husband, Herbert Stanley Allston, Jr where to this union four children were born: Sheila, Angela, Herbert, and Jennifer Elaine Allston.