DECATUR - Myrna Lois Clark of Decatur left this earthly world on July 26, 2021 to be with her Lord and entered her Heavenly reward.

Myrna was born in 1936 to Maynard and Frances Murphy of Hillsboro, IL and resided in that area with her brother and three sisters until 1952 when she moved to Decatur and attended Stephen Decatur High School. She was married to Robert B. Clark in July of 1953 and to this union was added Robert W. and Patricia L. in the following years.

Myrna raised her family in the Decatur area until she and Robert sold their business interests and moved to Brown County, IL to enjoy the outdoors and rural life. Myrna enjoyed long walks in the woods, hunting morel mushrooms and raising Walker Coonhounds.

After her husband's death in 1992, Myrna relocated to Decatur in 1995 to be closer to her son and daughter. She loved decorating her home and hosting family get-togethers. Reading, enjoying television and shopping yard and garage sales were some of her favorite pass times.

Myrna was preceded in death by her father, Maynard; brother "Buckie"; mother, Frances; husband, Robert B. Clark; sister, Leona Frayling of Burlington, IA; grandson Lance Renfro of Decatur, and great-grandson Alek Smith of Holiday, FL.

Surviving are son, Robert W. (Diana) and Patricia of Decatur; grandchildren: Ronda Renfro and Justin (Renea) Renfro of Decatur, Elizabeth (Duane Swaniec) Clark of Holiday, FL, Sarah Clark of New Port Richey, FL and Joshua (Carol) Clark of Wilton Manors, FL; great-grandchildren: Andrew Smith of Martinsburg, WV, Aure Smith of Gainsville, FL, Joshua, Michael and Myla Clark of Wilton Manors, FL, Lily Hart and Ethan Berryhill of New Port Richey, FL; great-great granddaughter, Gabriella Casey of Holiday, FL.

A visitation for Myrna will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on August 2, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Traditions Hospice.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.