Jan. 12, 1952 - Sept. 15, 2023

DECATUR — Myron G. Kramer, 71, of Decatur, passed away September 15. 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Jason P. Stone, Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Myron was born January 12, 1952 in Decatur, the son of Leo M. and Lucy E. (Vogel) Kramer. He worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years until his retirement. Myron also farmed for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion.

Surviving are his siblings: Doris Kramer Earl of Spring Hill, TN, Earl (Sue) Kramer of Sulivan, IL, Clyde (Vicky) Kramer of Plant City, FL, and Rita Kramer Duggins of Fleming Island, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Irene Kramer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.