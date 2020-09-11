CHAMPAIGN - Myrtle Mae (Mintler) Jackson, 95, of Champaign, passed away at The Green House Homes at Clark Lindsey Village, Urbana, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Myrtle was born Oct. 24, 1924 in Decatur, to Fred and Emily (Salefski) Mintler. She married Roy Lawrence Jackson on Jan. 26, 1952 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2012.
Myrtle worked as a dental receptionist for Dr. Leon Harres for over 30 years. She loved her family and taking care of her home and garden. She attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Lori R. Jackson of Champaign; niece, Linda Reedy of Decatur; nephew, David Fyke of Decatur, and niece, Barbara Parker and husband Jeff of Titusville, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; brother, Robert Mintler; and sister, Marie Fyke.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
