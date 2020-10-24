 Skip to main content
N. Rex King
N. Rex King

WELDON - N. Rex King 84 of Weldon, IL passed away 12:30 PM October 21, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Private Family Graveside Services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Blue Mound, IL with Rev. Dr. Ellen B. Moma officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. The family requests face masks and casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to The Weldon Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

