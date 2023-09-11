October 21, 1937 - September 8, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Nancy A. Hadden, 85, of Cerro Gordo, passed away at 1:39 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Champaign, IL.

The family welcomed friends and family from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, September 11, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Cerro Gordo, IL. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Cerro Gordo with burial to follow at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Nancy's honor may be made to her family.

Nancy was born on October 21, 1937, in Decatur, to Lorin E. and Vera V. (Tussing) Babcock. She married Max E. Hadden on March 1, 1957 and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1991.

Nancy worked for the Cerro Gordo School district as a cook and janitor. She and her husband, along with another couple, helped start the Cerro Gordo Booster Club. Nancy began working for Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes in 1993, and quickly became a part of the Brintlinger and Earl family where she continued to be a vital part of the Cerro Gordo and Decatur funeral homes.

Nancy was a member of the Macon County Farm Bureau and helped volunteer with the bi-monthly blood drives. She organized and coordinated many trips for the Macon County Prime Time travelers. Her love of travel led her to able to visit all 50 states, which was a lifelong goal.

Nancy had a passion for music. She began teaching music while she was in high school and played music with her family in the Tom Cat Band. Her love of music has spread through her community and her family, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She played the piano and organ for local churches and the funeral home for most of her adult life.

She also had a love of knitting. She lovingly created baby blankets, afghans, slippers, wash cloths, and Christmas stockings for each of her family members.

Nancy was a member of Eastern Star for 61 years, Cerro Gordo American Legion Auxiliary #117 for 45 years, Red Hat Ladies of Cerro Gordo, Cerro Gordo Women's Club, and was an active member of Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren in Oakley, IL, where she played the organ every Sunday.

She is survived by her three daughters: Betty (Mark) Gosda of Cerro Gordo, IL., Diana Seitz of Sullivan, IL., and Kathy (Tom) Rudelich of Bradenton, FL.; 13 grandchildren: Lenette, David, Dale, Eric, Marsha, Gregory, Gabe, Lorin, Danny, Kevin, Kelsy, Bryant, and Anna; 17 great-grandkids; 4 great-great-grandkids; along with her special sister-in-law, Linda Babcock of Rio Verde, AZ; and her special nieces, Christy and Merilee.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Max; brother, Dave Babcock; grandson, Michael Rudelich; infant grandson, Nicholas; one infant great-granddaughter; and two infant great-grandsons.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.