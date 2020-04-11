Nancy Ann Leslie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Nancy Ann (Blankenship) Leslie, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

There will be a celebration of life in Decatur, IL, after the Covid19 pandemic is under control and we are all released from quarantine.

Nancy was born March 29, 1943 in Tower Hill, IL, the daughter of Fernie C Blankenship and Cinda E. (Sweetland) Blankenship. She married James Robert Leslie on July 15, 1963 in Decatur, IL. Nancy was an amazing, sweet woman. She rarely had a mean thing to say, and always tried to look on the bright side of everything. She had celebrated her 77th Birthday on Sunday March 29, (this was a date, that she has happily shared with her granddaughter Holly Moore for 26 years.)

She is survived by her 5 children Jim A. Leslie, Ella (Whitney) Williams, Ralph Leslie, Cindy Leslie, and Nancy Sue (Shawn) Walker, 9 grandchildren Stephen (Destiny) Walker, Amanda Hopper, Holly Moore, Samantha Walker, Seleste Smith, Nancy Marie Walker, Chancellor Williams, Cody Williams and Chloe Smith, 5 great grandchildren, and her grandpuppy Brownie. She is also survived by her brother Dale (Pat) Blankenship, of Vandalia, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 6 brothers, and her beloved puppy “Snickers.”

