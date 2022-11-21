March 24, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Nancy B. Chastain, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Nancy was born March 24, 1931, in Sullivan, daughter of James and Helen (Bland) Kirk. She married C. R. "Bob" Chastain on April 11, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Nancy was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church and the Southside Country Club. She enjoyed golf, reading, gardening and traveling, especially to Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico.

She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey Chastain of Decatur and Steven (LeAnn) Chastain of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Logan (Bethani) of Springfield, Connor and Colin both of Scottsdale; and great-grandchild, Bodhi of Springfield.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.