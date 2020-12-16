MATTOON - Nancy C. (Branson) Donley, age 83, of Mattoon passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Nancy was born on November 26, 1937 in Mattoon the daughter of Jack and Irene (Jones) Branson. She married Paul "Beef" Donley in 1959. He survives.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters: Kelly (Tom) Burwell of Urbana, IL, Debra Ingold of Urbana, IL and Lisa (Annie) Wheeler of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Dana (Clarrisa) of Rantoul, IL, John Paul (Rhiannon) Miller of Urbana, IL, Sarah (Chad) Daniel of Dewey, IL and Abby Ingold of Rantoul, IL; great-grandchildren: Zoey Daniel, Jordan Shinneman, Serling Miller, Paisley Shinneman and Logan Daniel; brother, Joe Branson of Salt Lake City UT; special friends: Madonna Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL, Corrine (Rene) Edwards of St. Elmo, IL and Nancy and David George of Camargo, IL.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tod Donley; brother, Jack Branson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Branson; and brother-in-law, Don Donley.