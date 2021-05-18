Nancy C. Vaughan

 Skip to main content
DECATUR - Nancy J. Vaughan, 75, of Decatur, passed away on May 16, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday (May 19, 2021). Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please view Nancy's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

