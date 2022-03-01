WAYNESBORO, Virginia — Nancy Carolyn (Pier) Simroth, 87, of Waynesboro, VA, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Summit Square in Waynesboro. She was born in Decatur, IL, on May 2, 1934, a daughter of the late William and Mable Pier.

Nancy graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Decatur, IL. She worked as a homemaker taking care of her husband and children. Nancy loved spending time with her five granddaughters, going on family trips, and attending celebrations and reunions. She enjoyed outdoor festivals and art fairs, going wine tasting, and was an avid antique collector.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ten siblings.

Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Simroth; children: David Simroth of Crozet, VA, Karen Simroth James of Afton, VA, Paul Simroth of Fishersville, VA, Steven Simroth and wife, Laura, of Hillsborough, NJ, and Kathleen Dergis and husband, Mike, of Ann Arbor, MI; five grandchildren: Katherine, Emily, Rachel, Beatrix, and Caroline; as well as extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Rockfish Presbyterian Church cemetery, Highway 151, 5016 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958, with Rev. Jewell-Ann Parton officiating.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association online at www.alz.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America online at www.alzfdn.org.

The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Square in Waynesboro and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care of Nancy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.

