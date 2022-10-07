June 10, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Nancy Charlotte Rigsbey, 90, of Springfield died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her residence.

A private graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Nancy was born June 10, 1932 in Decatur the daughter of Paul and Doris Weilepp. She graduated from Millikin University with a Bachelor's degree in 1954. Nancy married Gene Rigsbey and celebrated sixty-eight years together. She worked forty plus years for the Springfield School District 186 as a Elementary Teacher, mainly at Harvard Park. Nancy loved her family and numerous animals over the years.

Surviving is her husband, Gene Rigsbey of Springfield; son, Paul Rigsbey of Decatur; daughter, Anne (Jason) Koch of Roswell, GA; grandsons: Kyle Rigsbey of Decatur, Christian Koch and Landon Koch of Roswell, GA; granddaughter, Emily Rigsbey of Decatur; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, JoAnn Saas.

