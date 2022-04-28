June 5, 1942 - April 26, 2022

ARGENTA — Nancy Corinne Anderson, 79, of Argenta, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was born June 5, 1942 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Marshall and Dorothy (Robbins) Hibbard. She worked at Gerber State Bank and retired from ADM. Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur and various social organizations. She enjoyed reading, cooking, spending time with her family, and traveling with friends. Nancy married the love of her life Robert Anderson on June 17, 1962.

Nancy is survived by her husband Robert; children: Gregory (Kristie) Anderson, Penny (Larry) Cox, and Jason (Sally) Anderson; and grandchildren: Andrew Cox, Matthew Cox, and Charlie Anderson.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life at 11:00 AM Monday, May 2, 2022, in the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, 204 W. Prairie Ave. Decatur. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to https://ukraine.savethechildren.net/.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur