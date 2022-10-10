Aug. 19, 1954 - Oct. 7, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Nancy D. Daniels, 68, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born on August 19, 1954 in Pekin, IL, the daughter of Everett Matheny and Kathleen (Holder) Matheny. Nancy and Ralph J. Daniels were united in marriage on April 3, 1971.

Nancy enjoyed crocheting, shopping, and gardening tomatoes. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ralph; sons: Drew (Melissa) Daniels of Lawrenceburg, KY and Dustin (Julie) Daniels of Assumption, IL; and daughter, Ashley Durbin of Bethany, IL; she is also survived by grandchildren: Jenna (Casey) Inman of Brighton, IL, Jordyn Gour of Altamont, IL, Dalton Daniels of Pana, IL, Mackenize Durbin (fiance, Jake Pirtle) of Sullivan, IN, Jacob Daniels of Charleston, IL; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Brantley and Landyn Daniels, Kaden and Nora Inman and Asher Durbin; brother, Steve (Brenda) Matheny of Shelbyville, IL; and sister-in-law, Brenda Matheny of Mattoon, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett; mother, Kathleen; and brother, Mike Matheny.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the funeral home with a visitation one hour before service time. Burial will be in Smyser Cemetery, Gays, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family.

