SULLIVAN -- Nancy E. Miller, 83, of Sullivan passed away at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday December 24, 2019 in her residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mark Bjornbak officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.