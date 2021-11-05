DECATUR — Nancy E. Pedigo, 73, of Decatur, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, in Heritage Health Mt. Zion, IL.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Memorials may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nancy was born November 27, 1947, in Licking, MO, the daughter of Gilbert and Grace (McConnell) Dowell. She enjoyed traveling and loved her cats.

Surviving are her children: Chuck Stewart (Deborah) of Mattoon, Veronica Pedigo of Decatur, Chris Pedigo (Danielle) of Decatur, and Cindy Pedigo of Decatur; brothers: Byron Dowell (Jonnie) of Beaumont, TX, and Raymond Dowell of Mattoon; five grandchildren also survive.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Linda.