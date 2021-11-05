DECATUR — Nancy E. Pedigo, 73, of Decatur, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, in Heritage Health Mt. Zion, IL.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Memorials may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Nancy was born November 27, 1947, in Licking, MO, the daughter of Gilbert and Grace (McConnell) Dowell. She enjoyed traveling and loved her cats.
Surviving are her children: Chuck Stewart (Deborah) of Mattoon, Veronica Pedigo of Decatur, Chris Pedigo (Danielle) of Decatur, and Cindy Pedigo of Decatur; brothers: Byron Dowell (Jonnie) of Beaumont, TX, and Raymond Dowell of Mattoon; five grandchildren also survive.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Linda.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.