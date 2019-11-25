EFFINGHAM — Nancy Gaugh, 78, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Mode, IL passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL with her loved ones by her side.

Nancy was born on March 18, 1941, in Lakewood, the daughter of James and Gertrude (Johnson) Brownlee. She and Robert Eugene Gaugh were united in holy matrimony on November 23, 1957 and were blessed with 53 years together before his passing on August 25, 2011. Nancy was a dietician at the Shelbyville Manor for many years and was a member of the First Christian Church in Cowden. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and playing bingo.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Bunch of Shelbyville; sons: Joe (Margie) Gaugh of Cowden, James Gaugh and life partner, Roland Weller of Columbus, OH and John (Ronella) Gaugh of Strasburg; seven grandchildren: Justin Haycraft, Levi Haycraft, Jessica (Brandon) Boehm, Ryan Gaugh, Jacob Gaugh, Joey Gaugh and Samantha Gaugh and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Cody Moon; sisters: Irma Sphar and Beverly Endsley and brother, Robert Brownlee.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Nate Harper officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be made in Nancy's name to the American Diabetes Association. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Nancy's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.

