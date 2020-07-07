Nancy Helen Flach

Nancy was born on September 15, 1973, to Harold and Cecelia Peters of New Berlin, Illinois. She was a graduate of New Berlin High School and attended Illinois College, where she played volleyball and softball. She was a graduate of Richland Community College, where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. Nancy had an enthusiasm and passion for life that is rarely seen. She took great pride in being a homemaker, but she also loved the farm, gardening, going to goat, pig, and cattle shows with her family, her church Life Group, and giving to others. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of The Carpenter's Christian Church. Nancy saw the good in every one and in every situation. God used Nancy to show each of us how to live every day to the fullest and to glorify Him in our thoughts, words, and deeds. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was so indwelled with the Holy Spirit that she radiated love and joy.