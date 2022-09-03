June 5, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Nancy "Isabell" Chamberlain, 92, of Moweaqua, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur. She was born June 5, 1930, in Shelby County, IL, to the late August John and Effie Ester (Wallace) Hubner. Isabell married Lee David Chamberlain on September 21, 1948, in Pana. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2000.

Isabell was a graduate of Westervelt High School. She was a homemaker, waitress, factory worker, CNA. Isabell had been a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Pana for over 70 years. She enjoyed word searches, gardening, yard and outside work.

Isabell is survived by her children: Linda (Dewey) Jones, Shawnee, KS; Judy (Jim) Michael, Hoopeston, IL; Martha Barding, Pana, IL; Roger (Sue) Chamberlain, Martinsville, IN; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Marjorie Hubner and Mary Leach. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Walter Hubner, John Hubner, Homer Hubner and Lora Green; and grandson, Christopher Boswell

Funeral services for Isabell will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in First Church of the Nazarene, Pana at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Todd Holman and Pastor Chad Buhman officiating. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home and Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the First Church of the Nazarene, Pana.

Memorials in Isabell's honor may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Pana or Grace Baptist Church, Moweaqua, and may be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.