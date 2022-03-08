DECATUR — Nancy J. Glosser 85, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:46 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to Decatur//Macon County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nancy was born December 2, 1936, in Coles County, IL the daughter of Harold and Ada (Cown) Goble. She married Kenny D. Glosser on October 31, 1954. She began her work career for General Electric Company. She went on to work for many various employers and ended her work career as a bookkeeper for General Transfer. She enjoyed, with her husband, traveling around to many area flea-markets. She also enjoyed assisting with her husband's stock car racing at Macon Speedway.

Surviving is her husband, Kenny of Decatur; daughters: Julie Adcock of Palm Harbor, FL, Sherry St. Cyr (Mark) of Troy, MI, and Becky Miller (Rick) of Dayton, OH; son, Jim Glosser (Cassandra) of Clayton, NC; grandchildren: Zachary (Michelle), Casey, Michelle (Mark Ryda), Charles (Jane) Brett (Laurel), Jessy, Kaydee, Ryan, Emily, Arianna, Thomas, Olivia, and Jace. Great-grandchildren: Brantley, Alyssa, and Jade.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers two sisters, and one great-grandson, Wyatt.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William Franklin for his care and guidance, the nurses at Fair Havens Senior Living Station Three and the wonderful care and compassion from the Memorial Home Hospice.