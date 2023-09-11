October 26, 1937 - September 8, 2023

DECATUR — Nancy J. Turner, 85, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 15, 2023 at Central Christian Church, 650 W William St, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Friday at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Memorials in Nancy's honor may be made to Central Christian Church.

Nancy was born October 26, 1937 in Harristown, the daughter of Ralph S. and E. Lucille (Troutman) McArty. She married Lawrence A. Turner on August 13, 1961 in Harristown, IL at the Christian Church. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2021.

Nancy was a loving wife and mother who was dedicated to her family. She worked for many years as a secretary at Niantic-Harristown schools. She enjoyed cooking and her potato soup was the best. Nancy was a lifelong member of Harristown Christian Church until that church closed. She was then a pioneer in starting the contemporary service at Central Christian Church.

She is survived by her sons: Stephen (Susie) Turner, Kevin Turner, both of Decatur; and a sister, Rosemary O'Dell of Kent, WA.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Lawrence; and a brother, William F. McArty.

