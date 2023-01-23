April 9, 1935 - Jan. 19, 2023

DECATUR - Nancy J. Whicker, 87 of Decatur, died at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wycles Rd., Decatur, with Pastor Pat Pajak and Pastor Carlton Binkley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00–11:30 a.m., also in the church. Burial will take place at Lester Barnett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to: Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Nancy was born on April 9, 1935, in Sullivan, IL to Theodore and Cleo (Hill) Richhart. She married Robert Whicker on November 14, 1954, and together they shared over 68 years of marriage. She was a homemaker most of her life, and genuinely enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

For 11 years, Nancy worked as a chiropractor's assistant for John Wasem. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and loved Jesus and her church family. Music was an important part of Nancy's life, and she enjoyed singing with the Grace Notes. Nancy cherished her family, and she will be dearly missed.

Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by their children: Lisa (Dave) Largent, Rob (Rhonda) Whicker; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and both sisters: Shirley Johnson and Jean Landis.

