Sept. 3, 1944 - July 10, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Nancy Jane McIntyre, 78, passed away on July 10, 2023, in Springfield, IL.

Nancy was born to William and Betty Powell on September 3, 1944, in Decatur, IL. She married Larry Eugene McIntyre on October 10, 1964, in Decatur, IL. Nancy worked for Canteen Services as a cafeteria manager for many years. Nancy enjoyed Bingo, videogaming, trips to Las Vegas, and going out to eat with friends.

Nancy is survived by her son, Scott (Cherie) McIntyre; granddaughter, Kaylei McIntyre; sister, Judy Gehrken; sister-in-law, Judy Powell, brother-in-law, Bob McIntyre; sister-in-law, Darlene McIntyre; many nieces and nephews; furry friend, Missy, and many extended family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Bill Powell.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Nancy's doctors and nurses, especially to Dr. Christy and his team at Prairie Heart.

Also, a special thanks to Kay and Lynnie Mac for all they have done.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with a burial in Graceland Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences and memories of Nancy may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.